BMW has unveiled the M5 CS model, which makes the high performance sedan M5 more powerful. The new BMW M5 CS arrives to become a classic object of desire with 635 hp , reduced weight, bolder character and of course, the characteristic handling of what BMW says is the most powerful letter in the world, M.

The new M5 CS is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can reach zero to 100 kmph in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 305 kmph. The new M5 CS is 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition, making it more agile than its predecessor.





Inside, the M5 CS has beautiful black carbon fibre M seats with red stitching. In the rear seat there are another pair of seats, separated by a central console, which ensure that passengers do not slip. All seats have the Nurburgring design, where M5 CS prototypes have been seen several times.

(Also see | More pics of BMW M5 CS 2022)

Other details on the interior include the CS mark on the seats, doors and dashboard. A new armrest fixed on the centre console replaces the previous one that opens, something that BMW says saves a good weight. It doesn't really get plucked like a race car, so there are still comforts and a multimedia system with a 12.3-inc screen.

Outside, it gets golden wheels and the carbon fibre finish. BMW calls the colour Gold Bronze, and in addition to the wheels it can be seen on the grilles and other details. Reinforced carbon fibre is used in the hood, in the front splitter, rear air diffuser, rear spoiler and mirror covers. The engine cover also uses the material that, according to BMW, saves 70 kg in the complete set of parts of the lighter material.

Underneath it all, BMW hasn't changed much in the already surprising M5. New springs and shock absorber adjustments are the main differences, adapting the car to the lightest weight. Pirelli P Zero Corsa 20-inch rim tires line the wheels, measuring 275/35 at the front and 285/35 at the rear.

The new BMW M5 CS will be offered only in the 2022 model, with a limited edition for 1 year.