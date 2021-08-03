BMW Individual 740Li M Sport launched at 1.42 crore. Here's what's special

BMW India on Tuesday has announced the launch of Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. The special edition BMW 7-Series sedan gets a host of exclusive features that make it distinctive compared to the standard 7-Series.

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition will be available at a price tag of ₹1,42,90,000 (ex-showroom). It will be sold in limited numbers, as the Bavarian luxury car brand has stated in a release.

As the luxury carmaker claims, the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition combines the automaker's flagship sedan with handcrafted personalisation and M performance. It is being locally built at the automaker's Chennai plant.

It will be available in two BMW Individual metallic colours – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. The front and rear profile of this special edition sedan look distinctive compared to the standard model. It gets adaptive LED headlamps with BMW laser light technology, BMW Individual 20-inch light-alloy wheels etc.

The cabin of this limited edition model has been designed to deliver a feel of customised luxury. BMW claims the car's cabin gets exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with Mocha and Black combination stitching inside the cabin. It also comes with customizable embroidery on BMW Individual Alcantara headrest and backrest cushions. The dashboard and centre console too get BMW Individual trim badging.

The BMW Individual Alcantara headliner in Ivory White and Canberra Beige, fine-wood trim with wooden inlays, rear seatbelt clasp and rear-centre armrest cup holder are other elements inside the cabin. It also gets ambient lighting, ambient air package, a panoramic sunroof, Sky Lounge with LED light graphics etc.

Other features inside the cabin include quad-zone automatic climate control, gesture control, wireless charging for mobile device, electrically adjustable comfort seats, massage function and active seat ventilation, comfort access system, front and rear active seat ventilation, front and rear seat heating, climate comfort laminated glass and windscreen, soft close function and welcome light carpet etc.

BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is claimed to be equipped with handcrafted design elements inside the cabin.

Rear seat occupants get two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player. They also come with BMW Touch Command. There is a 7-inch tablet with a touch function integrated into the centre armrest. The cabin gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

The power source for this luxury sedan is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of pumping out 340 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. The sedan can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. It also comes with Auto Start-Stop, Eco Pro mode, brake energy regeneration, Driving Experience Control switch etc.

Speaking about the car, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Plant Chennai for the first time. "The new BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is an exclusive limited edition that achieves a peerless symbiosis of performance and individualization," he further added.