HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bharat Ncap Launches As India's Indigenous Car Crash Test Program, Aims To Make Indian Cars Safer

Bharat NCAP launches as India's indigenous car crash test program

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), which comes as India's indigenous car crash test program to improve road safety and car standards. Set to be enforced across the country from October 2023, the Bharat NCAP makes India the world's fifth country to have such an indigenous car crash test program after the US, China, Japan and South Korea. As the government has stated, the program aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With the launch of the Bharat NCAP, India has become the fifth country in the world after the US, China, South Korea and Japan to have its indigenous car crash test program.
With the launch of the Bharat NCAP, India has become the fifth country in the world after the US, China, South Korea and Japan to have its indigenous car crash test program.

Besides increasing the awareness around vehicular safety standards of motor vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kg, the Bharat NCAP is expected to place Indian cars in a better position in the global market and improve the country's export potential. This is expected to minimise road accident-related deaths and injuries across India. Car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Toyota have already termed this program as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic auto industry.

Also Read : Indian cars with unexpectedly poor safety ratings at Global NCAP, Maruti and Hyundai top list

Under the new Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers present in India will be able to submit their cars for voluntary testing under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Also, the Bharat NCAP will have the authority to select and pick up cars that are manufactured in India or imported to the country from showrooms for random crash testing, which is aimed to bring transparency to the procedure. These cars will be tested through various crash test methods and will be given star ratings for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP).

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹6Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹10.54Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹10.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹24.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

For the cars to be qualified for the Bharat NCAP assessment and get a three-star rating or higher, the models must come equipped with electronic stability control (ESC) as standard. The Bharat NCAP has been designed based on the updated Global NCAP protocols and the Euro NCAP for certain tests, which have been the industry norm for many years.

With the introduction of the Bharat NCAP, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) expects that demands for safer cars will increase in the country, encouraging car manufacturers to comply with customer needs.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: car safety Bharat NCAP Nitin Gadkari safe car MoRTH car crash

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.