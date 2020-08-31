Best car for your dog? These vehicles are rated best for pets

Highlighting how adoption of dogs as pets has seen a significant rise in the US during the Covid-19 pandemic, a used-car listings' website has brought out a list of ten most popular vehicles for man's best friend with the likes of 2020 Audi Q5, Hyundai Kona and Kia Soul some of the prominent names featured.

While the list does not rank the vehicles and instead, puts out these in alphabetical order, it includes Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Fit (Honda Jazz in India), Jeep Wrangler, Subaru Outback, Toyota Sienna and Volvo V60. Tesla Model Y SUV also finds a mention.

The factors that help these vehicles top the list taken out by Autotrader include large rear doors and low cargo floors. Comfort and safety features on these cars are also deemed better than others considered, for when the owner is travelling with his or her pet friend.

Additionally, the report also makes several recommendations that pet owners can consider before purchasing a new vehicle. These include looking out for cloth seats so that it stays cool in summer months and the furry friends don't slip. Tinted windows, if permitted by local laws, also help in keeping the cabin cooler. A level cargo floor makes it easier for dogs to get in and out of the vehicle while it also ensures that crates and dog beds can be loaded easily. Rear AC vents can be just as helpful for dogs as they are for any other back-seat occupants while cargo area tie-downs could help in keeping things in place.

While most of the pet-friendly cars are SUVs in terms of dimensions, there are hatchbacks and wagons here as well which means that it is not just about having a large cabin space but a cabin that is versatile as well. Most of these vehicles offer different ways of folding seats and provide plenty of storage options to ensure that even long-distance journeys can be as comfortable for pets as they are for people.