Bentley all set to drive out its first-ever luxury electric car by this date 

Bentley is all set to continue its rivalry against Rolls-Royce in the electric vehicle age and has announced plans of its first fully-electric car.Rolls-Royce Spectre is reportedly planned for a 2023 unveil and Bentley seems determined to not let it have a free pass in the garage of the super rich.

Bentley is all set to dive straight into the world of electric mobility and announced on Wednesday that its first-ever fully battery-powered luxury car will be up for grabs - for those who can afford it, of course - in 2025. Super luxury car makers like Bentley are fast recognizing that the shift towards electric power in mobility is inevitable and most automotive experts across the world feel that it will be across segments and price brackets.

Bentley is owned by Volkswagen Group which also owns brands such as Bugatti and Porsche. The group has already spelt out its firm commitment towards clean-energy vehicles in the times to come and Bentley is following suit by announcing its first-ever electric car. Bentley has also announced plans of investing $3.4 billion in sustainability over the next decade. "Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations," Bentley Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

Bentley's facility in UK's Crewe has been home to some of the most mesmerizing cars ever produced by it. This will also be the same home for the new EV planned by the company which said that the facility will be reconfigured. This would go a long way in reaching the goal of switching its entire fleet to fully battery-powered vehicles by the turn of the ongoing decade.

For now though, all eyes would be on how the development of the first Bentley EV progresses.

While no detail of the Bentley EV has been revealed thus far, it is but obvious that the product would be for the wealthiest of wealthy because it would continue to offer the same level of cabin opulence that has defined the brand for years.

Among rivals, Rolls-Royce is already firming up a 2023 unveil date for Spectre, its first-ever fully electric car. Aston Martin too has plans of ushering in a new era of electric cars for its buyers. Iconic supercar maker Ferrari too is closing in on rolling out its electric car which is reportedly planned for an unveil come 2025.

