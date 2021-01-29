Virtually identical to the concept unveiled in 2018, the Audi e-tron GT is about to make its world debut. Audi has teased the third electric vehicle of the brand confirming the launch date on February 9.

The new Audi e-tron GT is defined as a sports saloon that shares technologies with the Porsche Taycan. It GT will reach customers at the end of 2021.

In terms of design, the e-tron GT retains the trendy and attractive hybrid coupé sedan design, creating a flawless aerodynamic flow that remains extremely practical.

The teaser image shared by Audi shows the new e-tron GT in silhouette. But it is perfectly visible that much of the concept car presented at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show has been transferred to the production model of Audi.

The camouflaged prototypes was earlier seen with a very aggressive, a new single-frame grille, a few ragged headlights and taillights and a curved roof line.

The Audi e-tron GT uses a J1 chassis like the Porsche Taycan, both owned by Volkswagen Group. The standard drive configuration of the car is a 2-motor with a single-speed gearbox that controls the front axle, a separate 2-speed gearbox for the rear axle.

According to reports, the Audi e-tron GT will have a high-performance RS version with a capacity of 590 hp and 830 Nm of torque.

The 83.7 kWh lithium-ion battery on the E-Tron GT borrowed from Taycan with a maximum operating range expected at 400 km. Its 800-volt charging system, however, is expected to be able to replenish the battery by 80% in about 20 minutes, and it also has wireless charging technology. The differential restrains slip to distribute torque across the rear axle.