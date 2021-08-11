Audi Skysphere unveiled as futuristic EV concept car with 632 hp





The unveiling of the concept car has taken place ahead of the Audi Skysphere's public debut tomorrow at Monterey Auto Week, on the legendary fairways of the Pebble Beach golf course.

The concept car can be converted from a grand tourer to a sports car with press of a button in just few seconds. The electric concept car has the unique ability to extend its wheelbase and ground clearance whenever required.

(Also see | More pics of Audi Skysphere EV concept car)

The wheelbase of the Audi Skyspshere, which stands at 4,940 mm, can be stretched by another 250 mm to reach 5,190 mm. Similarly the ground clearance can also be raised by at least 10 mm to improve comfort and dynamic behaviour of the car.

To design this innovative 'concept car' the head of the design studio Gael Buzyn and his team, the creative minds behind this project, were inspired by a legendary classic model in the company's history: the Horch 853 roadster.

The Audi Skysphere gets a futuristic electric car design, which the carmaker said will be visible in its cars in coming years. The Skysphere has a singleframe grille at the front which can be illuminated. The fully covered panel is dotted with several LEDs for a unique light sequence.

On the sides, the wide curves and large flared wheel arches gives the car a masculine appeal. The Skysphere stands on a set of 23-inch wheels which are inspired by the wire-spoked wheels from the past.

The rear section of the car combines elements of a speedster and a shooting brake, with a large glass surface that follows a traditional design. Two suitcases, designed specifically for the concept car, are housed under the glass, secured with straps. The LED pattern seen at the front is also reflected here to complete the look.

Not only transformation in terms of dimensions, the Audi Skysphere is also capable of transforming the interior from an autonomous mode to a regular driving mode. During autonomous mode, the steering bar gets hidden and the dashboard turns into a giant touch screen.

The interior of the Skysphere also reflects a bright and spacious cabin. The seats are upholstered in sustainably produced microfiber fabric. Environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetic leather are other sustainable manufacturing materials that can be found inside.

Audi Skysphere EV concept has an electric motor located on the rear axle, which is responsible for supplying the power to the wheels of this axle. With a power of 632 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, the roadster, which weighs just around 1,800 kg, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.

The battery capacity is more than 80 kWh, which allows a range of more than 500 kms according to the WLTP standard using the GT program.