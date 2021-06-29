This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Audi opens bookings for e-tron and e-tron Sportback EV SUVs in India
Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are the company's first foray into the India's field of electric mobility.
Powering the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback is a 95kWh battery pack for a range of up to 484 kms.
Audi e-tron SUVs can be charged in 8.5 hours using a 11kW AC home charger unit.
Audi India on Tuesday announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the much-awaited and eagerly anticipated e-tron and e-tron Sportback electric vehicles (EVs). The e-tron SUVs would mark Audi's entry into the EV movement in India and once launched, will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace. Bookings for Audi e-tron SUVs can be made for ₹5 lakh at any of the company's dealerships or on Audi's India website.
Audi is backing the design and performance capabilities of e-tron to find favour among those who may want to bring in a luxury electric vehicle home. For those who may specifically want to stand out in terms of the design of their EV, the e-tron Sportback, complete with its sloping roofline, may also emerge as a viable option.
Both e-tron and e-tron Sportback are powered by 95kWh battery pack and Audi is underlining the progressive steering, adaptive air suspension (both to come as standard) and electric all-wheel drive system on the EVs to offer an engaging drive experience. The electric all-wheel drive system specifically promises optimal traction, handling and driving comfort in all driving situations.
Audi e-tron range:
The e-tron and e-tron Sportback from Audi also make use of advanced energy recuperation while on the move, something that could help its per-charge range capabilities. The WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) range is in the region of 359 to 484 kilometres.
Audi e-tron charging details:
Audi says an 11kW AC will take 8.5 hours to power the e-tron SUVs which are also capable of upto 150 kW DC charging.
Audi e-tron feature highlights:
Audi has equipped e-tron and e-tron Sportback with a number of features which include four-zone climate control, large infotainment screen, among others. The Matrix LED Headlamps on the outside will come as standard.
Audi has taken a while to join the EV bandwagon here in India but both e-tron and e-tron Sportback could become worthy rivals to the likes of Mercedes EQC and Jaguar I-Pace once launched on July 22. To be brought in via the CBU route, much like its rivals, the Audi EVs are expected to be priced well north of ₹1 crore but may still seek to thrill both Audi fans and those enthusiastic about performance EVs.