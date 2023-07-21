HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi Q8 E Tron, E Tron Sportback To Be Officially Launched In India On August 18

Audi Q8 e-tron to be officially launched in India on August 18

Audi India will officially launch its Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in the country on August 18. To be positioned as upscale all-electric, all-luxury models by the Germans here, the Q8 e-tron will replace the e-tron that was Audi's first EV for India.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2023, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
The Audi Q8 e-tron EV is boasting of several updates to its drive technology which is claimed to enhance not just its performance but also its range and charging time. Both the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback are essentially the same model but the Sportback features a sweptback roofline that helps it have a better drag co-efficient figure.

The design highlights on the Audi Q8 e-tron include a blacked-out grille on the face, a new monochrome 2D ‘Audi’ logo, an updated front bumper design with larger air intakes on both sides, reworked rear bumpers and more. In the cabin, the Audi Q8 e-tron is kitted with a number of features and the list includes 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, ventilated front seats with massage and memory function, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, 10.1-inch main infotainment screen, second screen below it to control HVAC, and more.

But the most significant update comes in the form of a much bigger 114 kWh battery pack that will take its range to upwards of 500 kms per charge. The battery powers the dual-motor set up and the model offers 408 hp and 664 Nm of torque. The Q8 e-tron also comes with Quattro All-Wheel Drive system.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: e-tron Sportback Q8 Audi Q8 e-tron Q8 e-tron Q8 e-tron Sportback Audi India electric car EV electric vehicle

