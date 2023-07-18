The US EV manufacturer has confirmed that it will enter India with a dedicated special edition of the Fisker Ocean
Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will be the EV manufacturer's first car in India slated to launch later this year
The special edition iteration of the Fisker Ocean will be limited to 100 units only
This electric SUV is expected to come priced in excess of ₹65 lakh in India due to logistics cost and import duties
Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said that India will play a key role in the brand's global expansion strategy
The upcoming electric SUV is expected to offer 579 km range on a single charge
The Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will be based on the top trim of the electric SUV
The India-spec EV would run on 20-inch alloy wheels made with recycled carbon and wrapped with meaty rubbers
Upon launch, it is going to be one of the longest range EV in India