Fisker is ready to launch its first EV in India in Q4 2023

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2023

The US EV manufacturer has confirmed that it will enter India with a dedicated special edition of the Fisker Ocean

Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will be the EV manufacturer's first car in India slated to launch later this year

The special edition iteration of the Fisker Ocean will be limited to 100 units only

This electric SUV is expected to come priced in excess of 65 lakh in India due to logistics cost and import duties

Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said that India will play a key role in the brand's global expansion strategy

The upcoming electric SUV is expected to offer 579 km range on a single charge

The Fisker Ocean Extreme Vigyan Edition will be based on the top trim of the electric SUV

The India-spec EV would run on 20-inch alloy wheels made with recycled carbon and wrapped with meaty rubbers

Upon launch, it is going to be one of the longest range EV in India
