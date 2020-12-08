Aston Martin reveals special DBX Bowmore Edition; plans deliveries in unique way

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has revealed a special edition of its DBX SUV, called DBX Bowmore Edition, in collaboration with legendary single malt whisky distillery Bowmore.

The special edition vehicle has been created by the carmaker's personalization service, 'Q by Aston Martin' and is limited to only 18 units. The vehicles will be delivered to customers at a private lifestyle experience in Scotland.

The special Bowmore DBX edition is done in a striking paint colour named 'Bowmore Blue', which is an existing archive colour of Aston Martin and has been especially brought back for the special SUV. An additional exterior option in Xenon Grey paint, which displays a blue metallic fleck throughout, is also offered. Bowmore-branded copper inlays using copper from the original whisky still have been used to accent the side strakes of the SUV.

Interior of DBX Bowmore edition

The overall elegance of the exterior is enhanced by both script and wing Aston Martin badges and fender badges. There are also optional black brake calipers that provide a subtlety to the smoked wheels.

Interior colour options include Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone. Overall, the cabin is accented with Bowmore Tweed material. The interior also features polished copper cupholders and sill plaques, made of recycled copper from the original Bowmore still. The gloss black centre console trim inlay features hand-laid, copper foil detailing. Accessories such as Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall are also offered.

The 5-seater SUV gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to deliver 550PS and 700Nm of torque.

DBX Bowmore edition SUV

Each of the 18 Bowmore DBX customers will be invited to an exclusive Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Edinburgh, Scotland where their special cars will be handed over to them.

They will then embark on a 170-mile road trip through Scottish countryside, taking in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park before driving onto the ferry bound for Islay Woollen Mill which includes fine-dining throughout their three-night stay. The trip will also include a private tour of the Bowmore Distillery.

DBX Bowmore Edition is on sale globally now and customer deliveries will take place in Q4 2021.