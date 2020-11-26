Aston Martin is a brand that has long been associated with cars that are as stylish to look at as they are to drive around. So much so that even James Bond often prefers an Aston Martin DBX to help him hunt down the bad guys. The British marque, however, has driven to newer shores in recent times by designing submarines and hypercars to now even partnering with a developer in New York to offer luxury condos in New York City, each home coming with a special-edition DBX designed by noted architect Sir David Adjaye.

Special edition Aston Martin DBX is the first time the car maker has collaborated with an architect.

Aston Martin informs that the super exclusive and fully-furnished homes are located on the the 59th and 60th floors of 130 William. Each home provide the exclusivity and luxury that its cars have long been famed for.

Buyers also have the option of customizing one of the rooms, in the two- and three-bedroom homes, into a racing simulator. For this, Aston Martin collaborated with UK's Curv Racing Simulators to offer what it claims is the pinnacle of luxury home racing simulators.

The five homes include two penthouses, priced at $11,500,000 for PH60A, $10,500,000 for PH60B, and three loggia residences L59A, L59B and L59C, priced from $3,985,000, $5,985,000 and $10,000,000.

And if the plush real estate doesn't make a case for itself all on its own, each unit will be accompanied by a Special Edition Aston Martin DBX. These cars are the first time that Aston Martin has collaborated with an architect on the custom fit out of one of its signature vehicles.

The DBX Special Edition marks the debut of real stone accents, with Grey 'Pietra D’Avola' marble inlays matched with Satin Walnut wood. Aston Martin’s traditional hand-stitched leather includes Parliament Green trim and steering wheel from Aston Martin’s in-house customisation service, 'Q by Aston Martin', matching the walls of the simulator room option.



