Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut

Tata Motors has not shared any details about its upcoming car yet. The New Forever range SUV will be launched in India on August 27.

Tata Motors is all set to drive in a special edition SUV for the Indian customers soon. The carmaker has teased that it will launch the SUV in coming days. The carmaker has not clarified whether it will be a regular ICE model or any electric vehicle. Tata Motors has only confirmed that the upcoming model will be a sports utility vehicle. The launch will take place on Saturday, August 27, just ahead of the festive season.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors shared a short teaser video of the upcoming SUV, without showing the actual car, in full or part. The social media post just mentions ‘Arriving soon’ for its ‘New Forever’ range of SUV. The New Forever range of Tata cars are attributed to the models that have the carmaker's Impact 2.0 design language. This includes SUVs like the Safari, Harrier, Punch and Nexon.

Tata Motors had earlier announced that it will keep launching new models or special editions of existing models under its ‘New Forever’ range frequently. Following this strategy, Tata Motors has launched multiple versions of its flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari, which also include Dark Edition and Gold Editions. Punch SUV, the most recent model from the Tata stable, also received the special Kaziranga Edition earlier this year along with Nexon and other SUVs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In January this year, Tata Motors had launched the new Dark Edition of the Harrier SUV at a price of ₹19.05 lakh. Previously, Tata Motors introduced Dark Edition variants of the models such as Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Altroz with Dark Edition models. Also, the Dark Edition comes as the third special variant of the Tata Safari after Adventure and Gold Editions.

In February, Tata Motors introduced the Kaziranga Editions of the Safari, Harrier, Nexon and Punch SUVs. The Punch Kaziranga edition is priced at ₹858,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Nexon petrol and diesel Kaziranga editions are priced at ₹11,78,900 and ₹13,08,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Tata Harrier and Safari Kaziranga editions are available at ₹20,40,900 and ₹20,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

First Published Date: