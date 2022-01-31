HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet

Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet

Mahindra Thar is available in both petrol and diesel variants.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 03:51 PM
New generation Mahindra Thar SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹9.80 lakh.
New generation Mahindra Thar SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹9.80 lakh.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has retweeted the latest Mahindra Thar advertisement and blended it nicely with a hit Bollywood movie song from 1969. Mahindra SUVs have been used several times in Bollywood movies and songs. A famous one from them is a song from the movie Aradhana.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Anand Mahindra gifts a Bolero to a blacksmith in exchange for this handmade car)

Mahindra has created its new advertisement for the Thar SUV keeping resemblance to the hit song and the movie. Anand Mahindra retweeted that from his social handle and wrote “In 1969, Hindi Cinema’s first superstar sat in a Mahindra SUV and sang out to his lady love: ‘Mere Sapnon Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu.’ More than half a century later, the SUV has a new Ava-Thar and the romance is still alive…"

The new generation Mahindra Thar comes with a completely redesigned appearance inside and out as compared to the previous model. It looks more premium through the design and gets a host of features onboard compared to its predecessor. The SUV is available in six different colour options. These are - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aqua Marine.

The new generation Mahindra Thar SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a Stallion TGDI motor, while the diesel variant gets a mHawk 130 fuel burner. Transmission options for the new generation iteration of the true-blue off-roader include a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV comes equipped with sporty seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster. It is available in both hardtop and soft top variants. Also, the SUV comes available with 4x4 drivetrain technology. with a four-star safety rating by Global NCAP. It gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS, ESP and a roll cage.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 03:51 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar SUV Thar Thar SUV Mahindra Anand Mahindra
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet
Anand Mahindra blends Bollywood and Mahindra Thar in this tweet
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
Nissan recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs in US, Canada. Here's why
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
EVRE aims to set up 1,000 EV charging hubs in India by 2023
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of Himalayan: Key facts to know

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city