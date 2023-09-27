Ambassador car with sunroof on sale for less than 3 lakh

A retro car like Ambassador for less than ₹three lakh? A seller from Rajasthan has listed the iconic car for resale which comes with several unique features not seen before. The Ambassador car on sale is based on the 2009 model and is offered with a sunroof besides an all-blue exterior and interior theme. It is powered by a petrol engine and can be bought for as less as ₹2.75 lakh.

The Ambassador car, originally manufactured by Hindustan Motors, has put on sale through social media. The seller has shared several images of the Ambassador with Rajasthan registration. One that catches the eyes most is the sunroof, a feature never seen before in an Ambassador model. The owner had the car modified to include this feature and is probably the one and only Ambassador to get a sunroof.

The model is based on the Avigo variant of Ambassador. In terms of other design features, the car gets the retro round-shaped halogen headlights, a tweaked black front grille, body-coloured bumpers, alloy wheels as well as an LED light bar at the rear.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Rolls-Royce New Ghost ₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Ferrari PurosangueSuv ₹ 3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tata Safari 2023 ₹ 16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The interior of the Ambassador has also been modified heavily with bench seats on at the rear and seats with armrests at the front. The dashboard is retro with minimal physical controls and a basic steering wheel. The cabin gets a light blue colour theme. The analogue instrument cluster is round in shape and is placed at the centre of the dashboard. The dash, unlike the rest of the cabin, gets silver treatment.

History of Ambassador in India

Hindustan Motor had stopped production of the iconic model back in 2021 after its facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, ran into trouble over labour unrest as well as financial issues. The Ambassador car, which was originally based on Britain's long-defunct Morris Oxford, has been on sale in India since 1957. For long, Ambassador was the official ride for politicians and bureaucrats.

Ambassador to make a comeback?

Currently, Hindustan Motors is planning a return to the field of play with electric models that could include an electric scooter as well as an Ambassador 2.0 with an electric battery powering it. The Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) has reportedly collaborated with French auto manufacturer Peugeot to re-enter the automotive space in a bid to play a role in the electric mobility channels.

First Published Date: