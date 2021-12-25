Home > Auto > Cars > Alto’s twin? This Mazda car is a rebadged Suzuki icon for Japan
Mazda Carol is based on the latest generation Suzuki Alto hatchback, which was recently revealed ahead of launch early next year.
2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Mazda Carol is based on the latest generation Suzuki Alto hatchback, which was recently revealed ahead of launch early next year.

Popular hatchback Alto now has a lookalike. Japanese carmaker Mazda has revealed its new generation Carol hatchback, which basically is a rebadged new generation Alto. The hatchback will go on sale in Japan.

Mazda Carol comes about a month after the new generation Suzuki Alto made its debut.

Both cars look exactly the same except for the logos and a bit of chrome treatment on the bonnet of the Alto.

Based on Suzuki's Heartect platform, Alto's twin Mazda Carol stands 3395 mm in length with a width of 1475 mm and a height of 1525 mm. It gets a wheelbase of 2460 mm.

In comparison, the new generation Alto has a height of 1525 mm, which is an increase of 50 mm compared to its predecessor. The length of the new Alto is 3395 mm and width is 1475 mm, which have not changed much from the previous generation.

Alto's twin is powered by a 660-cc three-cylinder petrol engine which can generate an output of 48 hp. It also gets a mild-hybrid variant which comes with an inline 2.5 hp starter generator (ISG) and a lithium-ion battery. Together, the Carol is capable of churning out an output of 64 horsepower.

Suzuki has not revealed anything about the engine or performance of the new Alto yet. However, it is likely to be offered with a similar mild-hybrid engine and will be equipped with an electronic Safety Support complex, which includes automatic braking and lane-keep assist systems.

The cabin of the Mazda Carol is slightly different from the new generation Suzuki Alto. It is a little more spacious with the height increased by 45 mm, and the width by 25 mm.

As far as safety is concerned, Carol is packed with 6 airbags as well as several ADAS systems, including the option of dual camera brake assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and brake assist when reversing.

  • First Published Date : 25 Dec 2021, 10:29 AM IST

