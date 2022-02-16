HT Auto
Home Cars After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

After Punch, Tata Motors to launch Nexon, Safari and Harrier Kaziranga editions

Tata Motors teased the four SUVs in their Kaziranga edition, inspired by the one-horn rhinos found in Assam, on its social media handles recently.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM
Tata Motors to launch Kaziranga edition of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs soon.
Tata Motors to launch Kaziranga edition of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs soon.

Tata Motors plans to expand its Kaziranga edition to all the four SUVs in its lineup. The carmaker had teased the one-off Punch Kaziranga edition recently which will be auctioned during the IPL 2022 season. Now, in a new teaser, Tata Motors has showcased Nexon, Harrier and Safari edition also included in the lineup.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 22.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Tata Motors, which is the official title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, had announced the special edition inspired by the one-horned rhinoceros found in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Though there is not much change in features or specifications, this edition will carry several motifs and easter eggs with the one-horned rhino around the cars.

The teaser video shared on social media handles of Tata Motors shows the four SUVs lined up as their headlights form a silhouette of the rhino. The video is posted with a single line message that reads ‘The call for the #Untamed begins!’ However, it does not say when to expect the full range of Kaziranga edition of SUVs. It also does not specify if the Nexon, Harrier and Safari Kaziranga edition SUVs will also be one-off units like the Punch.

(Also read: Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022)

The carmaker has not revealed what specific changes will make these special edition SUVs stand apart from their standard models. However, the Kaziranga edition of the Tata Punch SUV offers some hint at what to expect. The one-off Punch edition will come with an exclusive exterior colour scheme called the Meteor Bronze. It also gets a special Rhino badge that has been placed inside the rear windscreen and glovebox. The special edition Punch will be powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that is used in the standard model. Tata Motors is likely to do the same for the special edition Nexon, Harrier and safari SUVs as well.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Punch Punch Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Harrier Harrier Tata Safari Safari Punch Kaziranga edition Nexon Kaziranga edition Harrier Kaziranga edition Safari Kaziranga edition
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
MG eXpert launched in India as MG aims to upgrade car-buying experience
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
In pics: Maserati Grecale to strengthen the carmaker's hold in luxury SUV space
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
Maserati Grecale looks like a growling beast, slated to be unleashed on March 22
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
'How to get exciting new jobs': Stellantis' email to workers it plans to lay off
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour
Tata Motors introduces Safari Adventure Persona edition in new colour

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city