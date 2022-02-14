HT Auto
Tata Punch one-off Kaziranga edition to be auctioned at IPL 2022

The one-off Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition will be auctioned during the IPL 2022 and the earnings will be donated to the Kaziranga National Park, home to India's one-horn rhinos.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 08:01 AM
The Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is inspired by the famous one-horned rhino found in Assam's reserve forests.
The Tata Punch Kaziranga edition is inspired by the famous one-horned rhino found in Assam's reserve forests.

Tata Motors has announced a one-off edition of its latest SUV Punch which will be auctioned at the upcoming IPL 2022 tournament. The carmaker has released videos and images of the new Kaziranga edition of Punch, which is inspired by the one-horn rhinos found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

The Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition will have an official debut during IPL 2022.

Tata Motors is the official sponsor of this year's IPL (Indian Premier League). The company will produce the one-off Punch which is likely to be based on the top-spec Creative trim.

The special edition Tata Punch will come with an exclusive exterior colour scheme called the Meteor Bronze. From the outside, the special edition Punch looks similar to the regular model, barring a few cosmetic touches to make it stand out. This edition of the Tata Punch comes with a special Rhino badge that has been placed inside the rear windscreen and glovebox.

Tata Motors launched the Punch sub-compact SUV in October last year. The carmaker offers Punch in four trims which include Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The starting price of this car is 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) while the ex-showroom price of the top model goes up to 8.98 lakh. It is also one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads after the Punch secured a five star rating in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP last year.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition will be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 85bhp at 6000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 3300rpm. There is no information whether the engine in this special edition model will come mated to the manual or the automatic gearbox.

The AMT Edition of the Punch comes with 'Traction-Pro Mode'. It also has cruise control and idle start-stop system. The Tata Punch also comes with two driving modes, Eco and City.

In terms of features, the top-of-the-line Tata Punch gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch semi-digital instrument console, projector headlamps, automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, climate control, rear Features like wiper, washer, cooled glovebox, cruise control, reverse camera among others.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 08:01 AM IST
TAGS: Punch Tata Punch Tata Motors Punch Kaziranga Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition IPL IPL 2022
