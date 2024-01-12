HT Auto
2024 Kia Sonet launched at base price of 8 lakh. Check variant-wise pricing

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM
  • The full price list of the latest Kia Sonet is now officially here although the entire pricing is introductory at present.
Kia Sonet 2024 review
Kia Sonet 2024 review
Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The 2024 Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV was launched in the Indian car market on Friday at an introductory starting price of 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in three trim lines and across multiple variants, the base price is for the HTE variant with 1.2-litre petrol motor and five-speed manual transmission. The price range of the updated Kia Sonet is relatively wide and the top-end X-line with the 1.5-litre diesel motor and DCT unit sits at the top with a price sticker of 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Sonet was first launched in the market here in 2020 and has been a relatively successful model from the Korean brand even if its elder sibling in Seltos fetches more traction. The competition in the sub-compact segment remains as fierce as ever and as such, pricing also plays a huge role in determining the success of each player here. But where Sonet battles its best against its rivals is in the sheer number of trims, variants, engine, transmission and body colour choices it offers. It now also comes with ADAS, a major safety feature that its direct rivals lack. “We are adding a substantial value-for-money proposition at the back of low maintenance and a top-tier safety proposition with the most advanced ADAS technology," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India. “We have observed that the Sonet is often the first choice for many buyers, and therefore, we made a conscious decision to keep the price competitive to make the Sonet more accessible to them."

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

2024 Kia Sonet variants

The latest Kia Sonet comes in 19 variants across three broad trim lines. The trim lines are Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line.

2024 Kia Sonet engine and transmission choices

The updated Kia Sonet continues to come with three engine choices and a plethora of engine options. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol motor that is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. It produces 81 bhp and offers 115 Nm of torque. Then there is the punchy 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that comes paired with either an iMT (semi automatic) or DCT gearbox. It offers 118 bhp and around 170 Nm of torque. Unlike many of its rivals, Sonet also comes with a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit that is now with three transmission choices - six-speed manual, six-speed iMT and six-speed AT. It offers 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

2024 Kia Sonet prices

The updated Sonet carries an introductory price tag across its variants and these prices are subject to change.

2024 Kia Sonet introductory pricing (INR ex-showroom)TransmissionVariantPrice
    
Smartstream G1.25MTHTE7,99,000
  HTK8,79,000
  HTK+9,89,900
Smartstream G1.0T-GDi iMTHTK+10,49,000
  HTX1,149,000
  HTX+1,339,000
 7DCTHTX1,229,000
  GTX+1,449,900
  X-line1,469,000
1.5L CRDi VGT6MTHTE979,000
  HTK1,039,000
  HTK+1,139,000
  HTX

1,199,000

  HTX+1,369,000
 

6iMT

HTX1,259,900
  HTX+1,439,000
 6AT HTX1,299,000
  GTX+1,549,900
  X-line15,69,000

Bookings for the new Sonet can be made for a token amount of 25,000.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST

