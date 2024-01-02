2024 Hyundai Creta launch: Engine, variants and colour options revealed

Hyundai Creta facelift is all set for its much-awaited launch in the Indian car market and is poised to once again galvanise the already competitive mid-size SUV segment in the country. Bookings for 2024 Hyundai Creta was recently opened at ₹25,000 and its official launch will take place on January 16.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a number of exterior design and cabin layout updates, along with a more extensive feature list.

Ahead of its launch, key details about the updated Hyundai Creta have been revealed by the Korean car maker. Considering that it is the best-selling model from Hyundai, the company is continuing to bet big on it and is likely to extend its dominance in the segment through it.

Hyundai Creta was first launched in India in 2015 and it quickly scaled its way to the top in the still small-ish segment which at the time had the likes of Renault Duster and Ford EcoSport as well. In the past several years, rivals have made repeated forays and have tasted success too. But Hyundai Creta has kept itself perched on a pedestal courtesy updates and special editions. In 2023 alone, more than 1.57 lakh units of Creta were sold in the market and the company has pending order bank for another 23,000 units. In all, over 9.5 lakh units of Hyundai Creta have been sold in the Indian car market in the past eight years. The new Creta is likely to further these impressive numbers upon launch.

2024 Hyundai Creta bookings

The updated 2024 Hyundai Creta can be booked either at company dealerships or through Hyundai's Click to Buy online sales channel. The booking amount is set at ₹25,000.

2024 Hyundai Creta engine and transmission options

Hyundai is introducing its 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine on the new Creta. While this motor has already found its way into a number of other Hyundai models, it is more than likely to be favoured among incoming Creta buyers. Apart from this, Creta will also be offered with a 1.5l MPi petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel engine options.

In terms of transmission choices, the updated Creta will offer six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed Automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta variants

The new Hyundai Creta will be spread across as many as seven broad variants. The 2024 Creta will come in E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O) variants.

2024 Hyundai Creta colour options

The facelift Hyundai Creta will be offered in six mono-tone and a dual-tone color options. These include Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs rivals

The incoming Creta will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, among others.

First Published Date: