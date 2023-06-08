Honda Elevate or Hyundai Creta: Which SUV should you choose?

Honda Elevate has finally made its debut in India and will be launched during festive season
It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos
Compared to Creta, the Elevate is slightly bigger in dimensions
Elevate has a 40 mm extra wheelbase and 30 mm additional ground clearance
It gets slightly more boot space, around 25 litres more, as against Creta
Elevate gets power from a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine
The engine churns out 120 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of torque
Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options
The petrol engine kicks out 113.42 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque