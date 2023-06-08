Honda Elevate or Hyundai Creta: Which SUV should you choose?

Honda Elevate has finally made its debut in India and will be launched during festive season

 It rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Compared to Creta, the Elevate is slightly bigger in dimensions

Elevate has a 40 mm extra wheelbase and 30 mm additional ground clearance

It gets slightly more boot space, around 25 litres more, as against Creta

Elevate gets power from a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine

The engine churns out 120 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of torque

Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options

The petrol engine kicks out 113.42 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of maximum torque
Its diesel motor pumps out 114.41 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. For more...
