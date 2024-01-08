2024 Hyundai Creta launch: Design sketches of updated SUV revealed

2024 Hyundai Creta is possibly the biggest launch of the calendar year and ahead of its price announcement on January 16, the company has released the official design sketches of the mid-size SUV that has been on Indian roads since 2015.

The Hyundai Creta is the most popular mid-size SUV in the Indian market, a distinction it has held on to despite a flurry of newer rivals challenging its dominance. Little wonder then that the 2024 Hyundai Creta is making some very big promises, the biggest perhaps being its design updates on the outside.

The updated Creta will get an all-new grille at the front, refreshed head light units and a distinct DRL signature on the face. The bumper on the 2024 Creta has been reworked as well. Additionally, the alloy designs have been updated while the rear profile sports a completely new tail light design, complete with a stretched light bar.

The stretched light bar at the rear of 2024 Hyundai Creta is likely to be the biggest design highlight on the model.

2024 Hyundai Creta bookings

Bookings for the latest Hyundai Creta was opened earlier this month for a token amount of ₹25,000. Much like all other models from Hyundai, the 2024 Creta can be booked either at company dealerships across the country or via the company's Click 2 Buy online platform.

2024 Hyundai Creta variants and colour options

The 2024 Creta will be offered in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). The new Creta will come in six mono-tone and one dual-tone exterior paint options.

2024 Hyundai Creta engine and key specs

The 2024 Creta will come with three engine options. The 1.5l MPi petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel engine options will stay while Hyundai is bringing in its 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine on the top variant. Transmission choices will cover six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed Automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta vs rivals

The latest Hyundai Creta will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

