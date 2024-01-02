Hyundai Creta facelift's booking begins at 25,000, launch on January 16

Hyundai on Tuesday announced the opening of booking for its updated Creta SUV which is slated to launch in India on 16th January 2024 . The SUV is available for booking at an amount of ₹25,000. The facelifted iteration of the SUV will come with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front, as the South Korean automaker has teased.

The automaker has said that booking can be made by visiting the carmaker's dealerships as well as online. It also said that there will be seven different variants for the SUV, which are - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Also, it will be available in six mono-tone and one dual-tone exterior paint options.

Hyundai has teased the upcoming Creta facelift SUV through some images, which revealed the front and rear profiles of the car as well as the dashboard. The front profile comes heavily updated compared to the outgoing SUV. It features a larger and more crafted-looking front grille that is similar to the current Hyundai Venue. Also, the headlamps and LED daytime running light motif too have been changed. The LED headlamps look sharper and sleeker than now and are positioned vertically, while there is a sleek LED bar located at the edge of the bonnet. The sharp creases on the bonnet too are visible. Moving to the back, the design of the taillights and tailgate has been updated. The SUV now features a sleek LED bar running horizontally through the centre of the tailgate and connecting the redesigned squarish LED taillights.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Hyundai Creta 2024 1499 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 10.50 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Kia Seltos 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc Diesel Manual ₹ 9.79 - 10.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Moving inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Creta SUV promises a wide range of changes. The dashboard layout has been changed subtly yet significantly. It gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard. The AC vents too come updated and horizontally positioned flanking the centre screen. The car is expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster with a large display. What the teaser image suggests is that Hyundai has inclined towards offering more touch-based control panels rather than the conventional push control buttons. This strategy certainly enhances the premium quotient of the SUV. Expect the cabin to get more features compared to the current model. The auto company has hinted that among the interesting features, there will be a 360-degree camera.

Powering the SUV will be a new and sporty 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine. The SUV will be offered in three different engines including both petrol and diesel units and four different transmission options.

First Published Date: