HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Bmw X5 Facelift In Work, To Debut In April Next Year

2023 BMW X5 facelift in work, to debut in April next year

2023 BMW X5 facelift is expected to come with a more powerful and upgraded engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2022, 05:13 PM
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.
The current BMW X5 has been in business for three years without any change.

BMW X5 is one of the most popular SUVs from the German luxury carmaker and it is due for a facelift. BMW blog reports the automaker is working on a facelift version of the BMW X5 that is slated to debut in April next year. This would boost the car's appeal further, as the outgoing model has been in business since late 2018 without any change.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 75.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 77.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.06 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Internally known as G05, the BMW X5 has sold more than 200,000 units around the world.

(Also Read: BMW teases new all-electric iX1 crossover, promises 438 km range)

The report also claims that the 2023 BMW X5 facelift will come with new and updated engines promising more power and refined performance. It claims that BMW is working on a new engine codenamed as S68. This engine is claimed to replace the long-running N63 motor that has been in business since 2008.

The report further claims that the S68 engine will be a twin-turbo V8 motor with a ‘hot-vee’ configuration like its predecessor. It could receive a mild-hybrid treatment. Expect it to churn out around 535 hp of peak power. It would be 12 hp extra power generating as the current N63 engine returns 523 hp of power and 750 Nm of torque.

The other changes include a technically upgraded turbocharged straight-six B58 engine that is capable of generating 370 hp of power. The report further claims that the B57 turbodiesel inline-six engine too will receive an update.

While there would be a major change in the powertrain front, the 2023 BMW X5 facelift would arrive with significant changes at the exterior and inside the cabin as well. Expect it to come with sleeker and longer headlamps compared to the outgoing model, while the grille would come with a slightly wider appearance. Inside the cabin, it is expected to receive a host of upgrades. It could get a digital overhaul.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 05:13 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X5 2023 BMW X5 luxury car luxury SUv
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
File photo used for representational purpose.
Renault is reluctant to leave Russia. Know why
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @UAWeapons
This BMW 6 Series is modified for machine gun by Ukrainians to fight Russians

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Lamborghini Huracan, Urus to get two new versions as final models for ICE line
Lamborghini Huracan, Urus to get two new versions as final models for ICE line
Smoking inside a car could cost you up you $3,200 in this country: Details here
Smoking inside a car could cost you up you $3,200 in this country: Details here
2023 BMW X5 facelift in work, to debut in April next year
2023 BMW X5 facelift in work, to debut in April next year
Price of diesel sold to bulk users hiked by ₹25 per litre: Report
Price of diesel sold to bulk users hiked by 25 per litre: Report
Delhi transport unions call vehicle scrappage policy unfair, threatens strike
Delhi transport unions call vehicle scrappage policy unfair, threatens strike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city