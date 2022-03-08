HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Sedan To Be Unveiled Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates

  • Volkswagen will officially debut the Virtus mid-size sedan today in a global premiere. The sedan, which will share several similarities with the recently-launched Skoda Slavia, will replace Vento from the German carmaker’s lineup in India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM
Volkswagen Virtus will take on Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment in India.
Volkswagen Virtus will take on Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment in India.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates
Volkswagen Virtus will take on Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment in India.
Volkswagen Virtus will take on Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City in the mid-size sedan segment in India.

Volkswagen Virtus is all set to become the latest entrant in the mid-size sedan segment in India. The German carmaker will officially take the covers off the 2022 Virtus today during a global premiere. Volkswagen has been teasing the Virtus sedan ahead of its unveiling and has revealed several details about the car so far. Virtus will replace Vento from Volkswagen's lineup in India when launched. It will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the recently-launched Skoda Slavia mid-size sedans in its category.

The official event will kick off today at 11 am.

08 Mar 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Unveiling to start shortly

The unveiling event of 2022 Volkswagen Virtus is about to begin shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus unveil event.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus unveil event.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates
2022 Volkswagen Virtus unveil event.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus unveil event.
08 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM IST

What are the safety features expected on VW Virtus?

As far as safety is concerned, expect the Volkswagen Virtus to come with six airbags as standard besides other safety features like tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD and ESC.

08 Mar 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Rivals

2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan will rival the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Slavia.

08 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM IST

What can be the engine options on VW Virtus?

The Volkswagen Virtus is likely to source power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine. These units are already in use in the Taigun SUV. These are likely to be mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DSG gearbox.

08 Mar 2022, 09:26 AM IST

Volkswagen Virtus vs Volkswagen Vento

The new Volkswagen sedan - the Virtus - will replace the Volkswagen Vento from the German carmaker's lineup in India. The new model is likely to be longer and wider when compared to the existing Vento models. This implied that the new sedan will have more space on offer inside the cabin.

08 Mar 2022, 08:58 AM IST

What does 'Virtus' mean?

Volkswagen says that the name 'Virtus' is a combination of two words - 'Virtuoso' and 'Virtues'. It claims that the new sedan encompasses the core DNA of the brand.

08 Mar 2022, 08:39 AM IST

Volkswagen Virtus part of India 2.0 project

The Volkswagen Virtus will be the company's second product offering under its India 2.0 project. It will come based on the carmaker's popular MQB AO IN platform, which underpins several new generation models from both Volkswagen and Skoda. Virtus sedan is also likely to share a lot of similarities with the Skoda Slavia sedan.

08 Mar 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Some more sneak peek

A day before the official unveiling, Volkswagen teased a bit more of the 2022 Virtus. It shows that the Virtus will come with arrow-shaped LED taillights and chrome treatment under the boot. The boot space cover has a black deflector. It will also have spoilers on the bumper.

Earlier, teasers released by Volkswagen showed that Virtus will also have features like full LED headlights with two projector headlamps and sophisticated LED daytime running lights. The grille will have a glossy black finish with chrome treatments.

Volkswagen has teased how the rear section of 2022 Virtus will look like ahead of official debut.
Volkswagen has teased how the rear section of 2022 Virtus will look like ahead of official debut.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates
Volkswagen has teased how the rear section of 2022 Virtus will look like ahead of official debut.
Volkswagen has teased how the rear section of 2022 Virtus will look like ahead of official debut.
08 Mar 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Why focus on sedans?

Both Skoda and Volkswagen are betting big on mid-size sedan space at a time when the segment has been on a very noticeable decline. In fact, the mid-size sedan space has conceded much ground to the sub-compact SUVs that have cropped up in recent times. Currently, Honda City leads the segment, followed by Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. However, collectively these three sedans do not sell more than 10,000 units a month. With Virtus, Volkswagen would look forward to re-energise the mid-size segment along with the new Skoda Slavia.

The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.
The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus sedan to be unveiled today: Live and latest updates
The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.
The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.
Recommended For You

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 07:55 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus 2022 Virtus Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus 2022 Volkswagen Slavia 2022 Slavia Slavia 2022 Skoda Slavia Honda City City Honda Hyundai Verna Verna Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Ciaz Maruti Suzuki

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city