2022 MG ZS EV promises a new look, 439 km range: Key facts you need to know

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a completely revised iteration of the ZS EV pure electric SUV soon. The British automaker has already revealed the electric SUV and it looks significantly different compared to the outgoing model in India. The automaker has not announced the launch date for this upcoming updated version of the electric SUV.

However, it is expected to hit the market sometime later this month or early March 2022.

In the UK, MG has announced the pricing of the new ZS EV as well. It is priced between 28,190 pounds and 34,690 pounds. This converts into ₹28.48 lakh and ₹35.05 lakh (ex-showroom) in India at the current conversion rate. In the UK, the SUV is available in six different trim options. Upon launch, 2022 MG ZS EV will compete with Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona EV.

Before 2022 ZS EV hits showrooms in India, here are all the key details about the upcoming model.

Revised design

The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with a significantly revised front fascia. Instead of the shiny chrome garnished front grille of the outgoing model, the updated one comes with a face that gets body-coloured closed panels. The other cosmetic updates include a revised bumper, sleek LED projector headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, black side body cladding, updated rear bumper etc. The tailgate appears similar to the outgoing model. The new ZS EV comes available in five different colour options - Arctic White, Black Pearl, Battersea Blue, Monument Silver and Dynamic Red. The SUV also comes with new design alloy wheels.

Updated cabin

The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with an updated cabin as compared to the outgoing model. The updated ZS EV gets a slightly revised instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen infotainment system as well. Apart from the minor tweaks, the cabin of the 2022 MG ZS EV appears similar to the current model. Space inside the new ZS EV's cabin too is the same as the current model, dimensionally, it remains the same. It gets a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen as standard. It also comes with wireless mobile phone charging and adaptive cruise control, albeit in select trims only.

Powertrain

The 2022 MG ZS EV is available in two different battery pack options. One is a 51 kWh battery pack, while there is a larger and more powerful 73 kWh battery pack as well. The 73 kWh water-cooled lithium-ion battery pack powered 2022 MG ZS EV offers a cruising range of 622 km, claims the British automaker. It also claims that the range offered by the SUV ranges been 333 km and 622 km. The SUV churns out 156 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. It can accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds. The new ZS EV comes with fast charging technology that allows 80 per cent of the battery to be charged in around one hour.

