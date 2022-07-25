HT Auto
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed

2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is here to take on Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier among others. The pre-bookings of the SUV are opened for Rs. 11,000
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
Maruti Suzuki will enter the mid-size SUV segment with its recently unveiled Grand Vitara. The prices of the SUV are not yet revealed but we expect the launch to happen during the festive season. The manufacturer has released a brochure of the Grand Vitara that has variant-wise feature details. The 2022 Grand Vitara will be offered in six variants. There will be Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. The Smart Hybrid will be offered on Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha whereas the Intelligent Electric Hybrid will be offered on Zeta+ and Alpha+.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma

The Sigma is the base variant of the Grand Vitara. It is offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a rear spoiler, LED Daytime Running Lamps with positioning lamps, LED tail lamp, bi-halogen projector headlamps and a dual-tone interior with silver inserts. The driver gets a steering wheel with audio control, keyless entry, push button to start/stop the engine and auto up/down driver window. Other features on offer are automatic climate control and power windows.

For safety, there would be dual airbags, rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, speed warning and ISOFIX child seat mounts. This is a decent feature list, especially for a base variant.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta

The Delta variant is positioned above the Sigma variant. This variant adds Suzuki Connect, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro infotainment system and rear parking camera.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta

Then there is the Zeta variant. It adds a chrome belt line garnish, follow-me-home headlamps, intermittent front wiper, rear wiper with washer, soft-touch dashboard and ambient lighting. Maruti also offers auto-fold ORVMs, a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, and Arkamys sound system. The projector headlamps get LEDs instead of halogens and there are 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The safety quotient is also upgraded as with Zeta, Maruti offers 6 airbags,

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha

The Alpha variant is the top-end variant that is offered with the Smart Hybrid engine. Maruti is also offering AllGrip all-wheel drive system, hill descent control and drive modes with the manual gearbox. It comes with roof rails, automatic IRVM, black skid plates, leatherette seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+

From the Zeta+ variants, you get the Intelligent Electric Hybrid engine. This variant sits right below the top-end variant. It comes with silver roof rails, dark grey skid plates, an all-black interior with bronze inserts, a digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display and a wireless charger.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+

The Alpha+ variant is the top-end variant of the Grand Vitara. This adds leatherette seats and steering wheel, front ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and a premium sound system.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Grand Vitara Suzuki
