2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh

Bookings for the latest Lexus NX 350h is open.The refreshed Lexus SUV gets several design updates as well as an electric motor for hybrid credentials.

Lexus India on Wednesday launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h at ₹64.90 lakh (ex showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV was opened back in January, and the company claims it has received encouraging response so far.

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.

The SUV is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor even as Lexus underlines its commitment to a greener future and stated it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050 and will only have EVs in its global portfolio by year 2025. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.

2022 Lexus NX 350h variants Price in ₹ (ex-showroom) Exquisite 64.90 lakh Luxury 69.50 lakh F-Sport 71.60 lakh

In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h gets several exterior design updates on the outside and of course, the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.

The look of the 2022 Lexus NX 350h has been updated with several changed. These include a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.

The interior of the SUV has been upgraded too. It now offers features like a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well. The rear seats of the SUV also comes with folding feature to offer more space.

