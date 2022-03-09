Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Lexus Nx 350h Suv Launched In India At Price Of 64.90 Lakh

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh

Bookings for the latest Lexus NX 350h is open.The refreshed Lexus SUV gets several design updates as well as an electric motor for hybrid credentials.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India, will offer self-charging hybrid electric technology.

Lexus India on Wednesday launched the 2022 Lexus NX 350h at 64.90 lakh (ex showroom). The price of the SUV goes up to 71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec F-Sport variant while the mid-spec trim luxury variant will cost 69.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV was opened back in January, and the company claims it has received encouraging response so far.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx
2494 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q5
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic
₹ 59.22 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Es
2487 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Rx
3456 cc|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)|Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV will compete with rivals such as the new Audi Q5 facelift, BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Volvo XC60 in the premium SUV segment.

The SUV is powered by 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and is paired to an electric motor even as Lexus underlines its commitment to a greener future and stated it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050 and will only have EVs in its global portfolio by year 2025. The engine can generate an output of 192 hp. The combined output of the petrol and the hybrid unit is 244 hp in all-wheel-drive. The engine comes mated to a 6-step e-CVT transmission.

2022 Lexus NX 350h variantsPrice in (ex-showroom)
Exquisite64.90 lakh
Luxury69.50 lakh
F-Sport71.60 lakh

In its refreshed form, the Lexus NX 350h gets several exterior design updates on the outside and of course, the hybrid powertrain. Lexus says that the hybrid unit is self-charging without the worry to plug it in every time to recharge. It offers an electric-only range of around 55 kms.

The look of the 2022 Lexus NX 350h has been updated with several changed. These include a new set of integrated DRLs in the single-piece LED headlamps, new LED taillights which are connected by a light bar, and a U-type pattern for the spindle grille which has grown larger in size.

The interior of the SUV has been upgraded too. It now offers features like a larger 14-inch infotainment system, electric folding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, and customisable ambient lighting among others. It also gets a 360-degree parking camera, Head-Up Display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, 64 colour ambient lighting as well. The rear seats of the SUV also comes with folding feature to offer more space.

 

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus NX 350h 2022 Lexus NX 350h Lexus Lexus India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS