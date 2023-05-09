Happy new year! Guess how many Lamborghini cars delivered in 2023 so far?

Automobili Lamborghini has started 2023 on a powerful note with record results in the first quarter

Turnover reached €728 million, up 22.8% compared with the same period of 2022

 In the first three months of 2023, Lamborghini delivered 2,623 cars globally, its best ever

The Urus continues to be the most sold model with 1,599 units

Huracan too is sold out till end of production

Company says response to the Revuelto plug-in hybrid has been very strong as well

Lamborghini is now determined to play the hybrid game with vigour
