2022 Kia Seltos to get Nightfall Edition

Kia has already updated the Seltos for 2021 in India and worldwide with minor tweaks here and there. Along with the Seltos, Kia has also rolled out the new Sonet SUV with updated Kia badging. Now fresh reports from Cars Direct suggest that Kia has already started preparing further upgrades for the Seltos SUV to be offered in the 2022 model.

The key highlight of the 2022 Seltos will include a new Nightfall Edition which will be the first for the Hyundai Creta rival.

The 2022 Kia Seltos will be offered with standard safety features including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and more. For the record, these features aren't currently included in the entry-level trims of the Seltos SUV (in the US market).

Apart from updates to the feature kit, there will be several tweaks to the exterior profile of the SUV to lend it a distinctive appeal over the standard model. But images of this special edition model aren't available yet.

The Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition will be priced at $27,865 ( ₹20.31 lakh) in the US. At this price, it will command a $900 ( ₹65,619) premium over the Seltos EX ($26,965/ ₹19.66 lakh) and will come out to be the most affordable Seltos trim sporting the vehicle's 1.6T engine and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the US.

In India, the pricing of 2021 Kia Seltos starts at ₹9,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is yet not confirmed if the Seltos Nightfall Edition will be rolled out for the Indian market or not, but it will indeed be a sweet surprise for the market which has a huge demand for the Seltos SUV.



