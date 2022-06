2022 Hyundai Venue live launch: Specifications, price, features

Hyundai Venue will receive a mid-cycle update later today. With the new 2022 update, the sub-compact SUV will go through a notable transition. While the majority of exterior updates have been revealed already, the car will also be updated with a fresh features list. The model year update will help Venue to take the fight against the competition cars such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the recently launched Citroen C3, more competitively. ...read less