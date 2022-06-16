LIVE UPDATES
2022 Hyundai Venue live launch: Specifications, price, features
- The new Hyundai Venue will receive notable updates to the exteriors as well as cabin. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Hyundai Venue facelift 2022 SUV will be launched in India today (June 16).
Hyundai Venue will receive a mid-cycle update later today. With the new 2022 update, the sub-compact SUV will go through a notable transition. While the majority of exterior updates have been revealed already, the car will also be updated with a fresh features list. The model year update will help Venue to take the fight against the competition cars such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the recently launched Citroen C3, more competitively. ...read less
16 Jun 2022, 09:33 AM IST
New exteriors:
The 2022 Venue will come forward with a completely updated exterior body design. Apart from notable changes to the front grille, headlamp, and several body panels, the new Venue is also likely to receive new paint options.
