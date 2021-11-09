2022 Hyundai Creta facelift: Style and features decoded

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift: Style and features decoded1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 03:32 PM IST
The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a host of updates in terms of design and features.
Hyundai is all set to unveil the new Creta facelift in the Indonesian market that will come with a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin. Creta being one of the most popular and successful products from the South Korean auto major in the Indian market, the 2022 Hyundai Creta is likely to hit the showrooms in India sometime next year.
With the changes and updates made to the SUV, Hyundai aims to build on the popularity of Creta. Before the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift arrives, here are some key details about the features and specifications of the mid-size SUV.
New bold grille
The biggest update the new Hyundai Creta comes with is the wider and more aggressive-looking front grille designed in line with the new generation Hyundai Tucson. There is a generous grey bordering around the grille that flows down to the bumper from either end.
Sleeker LED lamps
The LED projector headlamps and accompanying LED daytime running lights appear stylish and fresh with sleeker styling. The headlamp cluster too looks bigger and bolder. At the rear too, the LED taillights come with a boomerang-shaped appearance and are more prominent looking compared to the outgoing model.
Revised rear profile
The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a revised rear profile that gets grey bordering on the rear bumper and tweaked character lines. The overall revised appearance at the rear profile gives it a sporty theme.
Feature-packed identical cabin
The cabin of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift appears to be identical to the cabin of the outgoing model. The cabin comes loaded with a host of premium features. These include an armrest integrated air purifier, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, large sunroof, cooled glovebox, ambient mood lamps, wireless charging, tilt-telescopic steering wheel, paddle shifter etc.
Bose audio system
The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift gets an eight-speaker Bose surround system that is paired with a 10.25-inch display enabled touchscreen infotainment system.
Hyundai SmartSense
The new Hyundai Creta facelift gets a host of driver assistance systems on board. The ADAS technology onboard the mid-size SUV includes various features including smart cruise control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot View Monitor, Blind Sport Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist etc.