2022 Ford Ecosport spotted with dual-function inverted L-shaped LED DRLs

The new facelifted Ford Ecosport has been spotted getting tested on the Indian roads. The SUV is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this year, around the festive season.

The new spy image throws light on the front fascia of the car that highlights details like the updated front main grille, a tweaked set of headlamps, and a new inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. These DRLs also double up as indicators, as visible in the image (above). The updated EcoSport will receive a muscular front bumper that will add a refreshed appeal to the new SUV. The 2022 EcoSport will also ride on new all-black twin 5-spoke alloy wheels. Apart from these updates, the rest of the design profile remains more or less the same.

(Also Read: Ford Bronco factory to shut for two weeks due to parts shortage)

The cabin and interior changes remain to be uncovered, details of which will be revealed in the days to come. Expect the upcoming EcoSport to have a significantly updated set of features for more comfort and convenience.

In terms of mechanicals, the new Ford EcoSport is likely to sport the same petrol and diesel engine options including the options such as the 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol, and the 1.5-litre TDCi oil burner. While the former delivers 120 bhp and 149 Nm, the latter is known to push out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

(Also Read: Drowned vehicles, stuck workers: Jeep, Ford plants halted amid Detroit flooding)

Based on the new spy shots, the upcoming EcoSport may not be a full-fledged update to the current model. When launched, it will be slightly pricier than the existing model which sells from ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.