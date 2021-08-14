2021 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India starting from 11.99 lakh

The new XUV700 comes out as a successor to the XUV500 and in the process brings along momentous upgrades comprising a new body design, a sea of new features, safety equipment and much more. The company is looking forward to heat up the three-row SUV space with the introduction of the new SUV that goes on to rival SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar and Creta, Tata Safari, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Hector Plus and even the newly launched Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

MX Series AdrenoX Series | AX3 AdrenoX Series | AX5 AdrenoX Series | AX7 (offered over MX) (offered over AX3) (offered over AX5) 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster Skyroof Advanced Driver Assistance System 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster Amazon Alexa Built-In R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Driver Drowsiness Alert Android Auto Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play Curtain Airbags Smart Clean Zone Smart Door handles AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features LED Clear-view Headlamps Dual Zone Climate Control LED Taillamp 6 Speakers and Sound Staging Sequential turn indicators R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Steering mounted Switches LED DRL and Front fog Lamps Cornering lamps R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator R17 Steel Wheels with covers Leather Steering & Gear lever Day Night IRVM 6-Way Power seat with Memory R17 Steel Wheels Side Airbags

"The XUV700 is not just another SUV, it’s a statement of intent," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “The customers are in for a truly sophisticated and authentic SUV experience, setting them up to explore the impossible."

Inside, the car gets two 10.25-inch display screens that give the car a very modern touch. In addition to that, it gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with control buttons, an all-new AdrenoX interface, Alexa Voice Command, Sony music system (3D sound capability) with 12 speakers, and much more to keep the occupants entertained. It also gets a shift back function for the seats when the doors open for easier ingress and exit. The interior seat layout is such that it can accommodate either five or seven occupants at once, depending upon the choice of the variant selected.

Under the hood of the XUV700 either mStallion petrol or mHawk diesel engines can be found. While the petrol engine is rated to produce 200 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel engine has been offered with two distinct tunings set up with one offering 155 hp and 360 Nm while the other belting out 185 hp and offers around 420 Nm of torque. For transmission, the car uses either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission option. The new XUV700 is also offered with an optional AWD feature.

The new Mahindra XUV700 claims to hit 60 kmph from zero in under five seconds. It also benefits from three drive modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom, besides a Custom mode as well.