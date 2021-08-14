In pics: Mahindra XUV700 makes a grand global debut 5 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2021, 05:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Mahindra XUV700 is all set to hit Indian car market soon. It is being touted as a massive statement of intent from Mahindra as it looks to expand its presence and tighten its grip in the SUV space. 2/5Mahindra XUV700 is the first of several SUVs from the company to get its brand new logo. While certain elements on the vehicle look similar to the erstwhile XUV500, the XUV700 does have a whole lot of unique visual identity thanks to the grille at front, the C-shaped DRLs, the fog light placement, character lines on the side, and more. 3/5XUV700 from Mahindra will be offered in five as well as seven-seat layout. It will sit on 17-inch steel and 18-inch alloy wheels. 4/5Mahindra will offer XUV700 with petrol and diesel engine options, and is backing class-leading performance figures. The top-of-the-line diesel engine will offer 420 Nm of torque and belt out 185 hp. The vehicle claims to hit 60 kmph from zero in under five seconds and there are four drive modes to choose from as well. 5/5Mahindra XUV700 has a loaded cabin with 10.25-inch screens, a massive and best-in-segment sunroof, 12-speaker Sony system with 3D sound and AdrenoX interface which allows for compatibility with Alexa Voice.