2021 Kia Carnival launched, turns on VIP mode. Here's all that's new

Kia India on Thursday announced the launch of the new Carnival MPV. The updated Carnival now comes with Kia’s new corporate logo which has already been introduced in the Seltos and Sonet SUVs. Apart from the new logo, the MPV also gets rejigged Limousine and Limousine+ variants.

The refreshed Kia Carnival range starts from ₹24,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any of Kia authorised dealerships across the country and on the company's official website. It is offered in four trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium.

Kia India has introduces several new features on the updated Carnival. The car now gets VIP Premium Leatherette Seats with leg support in the 2nd row, 20.32 cm (8") AVNT with OTA map updates and UVO support and ECM mirror that makes the cabin more convenient and comfortable.

Specific to the Limousine variant is a new 10.1" rear-seat entertainment system unit that has been aimed to make the travel experience more engaging for the rear seat passenger. TheMPV also gets a Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus Protection for the safety of the occupants.

On top of Limousine, the top-spec Limousine+ variant has been offered with features like Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake, 10 way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, 25.65Cm(10.1") Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System, and Highline TPMS.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers. Till date, we have sold close to 8000 units of Carnival in India and we hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers."