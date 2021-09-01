Home > Auto > Cars > Kia Seltos X Line top trim launched in India. Check price and other details here
Kia Seltos X Line seeks to make the battle among mid-size SUVs even more intense.
Kia Seltos X Line top trim launched in India. Check price and other details here

Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 10:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Kia Seltos X Line top trim sits at the very top of the lineup and offers several key visual updates on the outside as well as in the cabin.

Kia Seltos X Line top trim was officially launched in India on Wednesday morning and has been priced at 17.79 lakh (ex showroom). The Seltos X Line from Kia India gets several notable visual updates on the outside as well as in the cabin to help it

renew its challenge against a jam-packed field of rivals in the mid-size SUV space, a segment which has Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, the just-launched Mahindra XUV700 and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

(Check out more pics of mean-looking Kia Seltos X Line)

Seltos was the first product from Kia in India back in 2019 and has managed to lay a solid foundation for the company here. Backed by a feature-packed cabin, stylish looks and a capable drive, Seltos SUV mounted a mammoth challenge to existing players but in recent times, has become a tad dated. It is to address this that the Seltos X Line is promising to woo and wow buyers once again. “With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India.

Kia has already sold more than 2 lakh units of Seltos in the two years since its India debut.

So what's new in the Seltos X Line and why should you pay a premium for this variant?

Kia Seltos X Line exterior updates:

Kia is offering Seltos X Line with a number of very crucial visual updates on the outside. This includes an 'Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour, first-in-segment 18-inch crystal cut matte graphite alloy wheels and X Line emblems.

Kia Seltos X Line exterior updates
 
Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline
Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent
Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design
Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish
Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents
Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents
Xclusive Piano Black ORVM
Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna

Kia Seltos X-Line on the inside gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with honeycomb pattern for a more premium aesthetic.

Kia Seltos X Line engine and transmission details:

Kia is offering Seltos X Line with only automatic transmission options and is available with the Smartstream Petrol 1.4 T-GDi and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engine options. While the former is mated to a 7-speed DCT unit, the latter gets a six-speed automatic transmission box.

  • First Published Date : 01 Sep 2021, 10:39 AM IST
