Kia Seltos X Line top trim launched in India. Check price and other details here

Kia has already sold more than 2 lakh units of Seltos in the two years since its India debut.

So what's new in the Seltos X Line and why should you pay a premium for this variant?

Kia Seltos X Line exterior updates:

Kia is offering Seltos X Line with a number of very crucial visual updates on the outside. This includes an 'Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour, first-in-segment 18-inch crystal cut matte graphite alloy wheels and X Line emblems.

Kia Seltos X Line exterior updates Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents Xclusive Piano Black ORVM Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna

Kia Seltos X-Line on the inside gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with honeycomb pattern for a more premium aesthetic.

Kia Seltos X Line engine and transmission details:

Kia is offering Seltos X Line with only automatic transmission options and is available with the Smartstream Petrol 1.4 T-GDi and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engine options. While the former is mated to a 7-speed DCT unit, the latter gets a six-speed automatic transmission box.