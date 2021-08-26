Mean-looking Kia Seltos X-Line revealed ahead of launch, renews fight vs Creta

Kia India is planning to launch a new variant of its popular Seltos compact SUV in the market. The new variant is called the Seltos X-Line that is already on sale in the select international markets and was also showcased in India previously in a pre-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. For the record, the Seltos X-Line off-road rally concept was also showcased at the LA Auto Show in 2019. This US-spec concept model featured rally lights, off-road tyres on custom alloys, and a front-mounted winch.

(Also Read: Kia Seltos powers company in India; two lakh units sold since 2019 debut)

The Indian-spec Seltos X-Line, however, comes with a sinister-looking, dark matte finish along with a few visual updates that make it more intimidating to look at when compared to the standard Seltos. The company is yet to announce the technical specifications of the model, expect the same to roll out next month near the launch.

Kia is yet to announce the technical specifications of the new Seltos X-Line, expect the same to roll out next month near the launch.

Apart from a new dark finish in the matte shade, the new Seltos X-Line has received a slew of other visual tweaks for a meaner, shadier appearance. Its gunmetal grey finish gets black glossy treatment on certain parts which is also accompanied by light-red highlights. At the front, there is a new glossy black grille which is now flanked by headlights with a smoked effect. Lower down, the front bumper has also been remastered and gets light-red highlights.

(Also See: Kia Seltos X-Line revealed ahead of launch, renews fight vs Creta: In pics)

Over the sides, the car gets new alloy wheels with light-red highlights that could also be found on the lower body baseline of the SUV. Also, it now gets new glossy black ORVMs. The rest of the bits on the side profile remain as is. At the rear, the X-Line gets smoked LED taillights, along with revised cladding for a more aggressive stance.

The overall cabin layout of the X-Line remains the same, but it sports a dark theme and new faux leather upholstery that complements its exteriors.

Inside, the overall layout remains the same, but the X-Line sports a dark theme and new faux leather upholstery that complements its exteriors. That said, the feature list on the car will include bits like the 10.25-inch touchscreen display with the UVO connected car system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, sunroof, automatic climate control, air purification system and more.

(Also Read: Hyundai, Kia modify Palisade, Telluride to assist wheelchair-bound people)

Under the hood, the X-Line is expected to come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission could include a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.