Kia looking to strengthen its upward sales trend in India, may launch Soul SUV

Kia India is looking to strengthen its upward sales trend in the country by planning to launch new models but also keeping an eye on profitability by raising the prices of some existing models, as per an ANI report. The South Korean auto company is expected to launch new MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) model, based on Seltos, next year.

But all eyes could well be set on the Soul EV that may have an India launch in the times to come.

While there is no official confirmation yet about the Soul to be launched in India, it was reported in June that the auto company has registered the ‘Soul’ nameplate in the country. The third-gen Kia Soul electric vehicle was also put on display at the Auto Expo 2020. Globally, Kia sells both petrol-powered and an all-electric version of the Soul SUV in global markets.

The ICE-powered Soul comes with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol unit, while the fully electric version gets two battery pack sizes – a long range one with 64kWh and a standard range one with 39.2kWh.

Kia recently also launched the top-of-the-line Seltos X Line trim in the country, looking bolster its Seltos lineup. The X Line model comes with several notable visual updates on the outside as well as in the cabin to pose a renewed challenge in the mid-size SUV space. With Seltos being its best-selling product in the Indian market, Kia hopes that its new sporty-looking variant will further increase demand for the SUV.



In less than two years of its entry in the Indian market, Kia has grown significantly, and the car maker now aims to sell at least two lakh vehicle units in the country in the current fiscal year. The company also aims to reach a cumulative sales figure of four lakh units by January next year. During the current fiscal, it also plans to ship about 50,000 units to various global markets from here.