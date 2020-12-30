Jeep India will be one of the first carmakers to kickstart the launch season in new year by bringing in the facelift version of its Compass SUV to India. The carmaker has teased images of the 2021 Jeep Compass and conformed January 7 as the launch date for the SUV.

Earlier in November, Jeep had unveiled the facelift Compass SUV in China. There are several design upgrades that makes the new Jeep Compass look more premium. Key highlights include a larger infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster that is now digital.

The facelift version of the Jeep Compass SUV presented in China is nine millimetres longer and 17 millimetres higher than the previous generation SUV. Consistent with the teaser images, the Compass SUV gets a new face with the traditional seven-slat grille now looking more futuristic in design. It is flanked by thin strips of LED headlights. Under the grille runs a horizontal thin air intake panel that houses the fog lamps. Overall, the front face now appears much bolder than the ones in preceding models.

Changes to the exterior of the new Compass SUV may appear minor. However, the more significant updates are visible when you step inside the cabin. The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV gets a new dashboard which appears more premium than its previous generation. The cabin gets a two-tone synthetic leather treatment in materials used on door panels, the dashboard as well as the seats.

There is also a massive infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster inside. The tablet-style 10.3-inch infotainment system has grown in size by almost 2 inches and appears floating on a widish dashboard. The 10.1-inch instrument cluster has also been updated with a digital interface.

The engines of the Jeep Compass facelift is likely to remain the same 1.4 liter turbo petrol and 2.0 liter multijet diesel as available currently. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is likely to get 3 gearbox options - 6 speed manual (standard), 7 speed DCT (petrol only) and 9 speed automatic (diesel only).

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV is expected to be priced in the range of ₹18-30 lakhs.