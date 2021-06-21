2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR performance SUV: Top features

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for the 2021 F-Pace SVR, its performance version of the F-Pace SUV for the Indian market, on Monday. Jaguar promises the F-Pace SVR SUV to be faster and packed with more features than ever before. "The new F-Pace SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sports car like performance from their SUVs," said Rohit Suri, President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover India. F-pace 1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic Ex-showroom price ₹66,07,100* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare Here is a quick look at some of the top features of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR SUV that is likely to hit the Indian markets soon.

Massive V8 power on offer:

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 543 hp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Jaguar claims the 2021 F-Pace SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just four seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Refreshed technology for better drive dynamics:

Jaguar has tweaked the the transmission and dynamics systems of the performance SUV with its new Electronic Vehicle Architecture. While the updated Dynamic mode helps the SUV deliver a more precise driving experience, an updated software offers sharper throttle response, stiffer suspension and optimised steering. All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics comes as standard.

Design tweaks to make it sportier:

Jaguar Land Rover has also tweaked the airflow and aerodynamic features of the F-Pace SVR which helps in improved powertrain and brake cooling. The bumper at the front gets X-shape and blade-like elements intersecting the lower side air vents and intakes. The lower intake has been enlarged to improve airflow. The slim LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ DRL signatures also come with optional Pixel LED technology. The Adaptive Driving Beam helps assist safe driving by adjusting brightness of the light to avoid distracting others on the road.

Improved interiors and features:

The cabin of the 2021 F-Pace SVR gets a 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen. The screen is 48% larger than before and is at least three times brighter. The F-Pace SVR also gets Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 filtration to keep the cabin free from polluting particles and odour-free. With the help of Jaguar's Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology, owners can now update all the softwares in the SUV from wherever they are. The SUV also gets 3D Surround Camera technology which will have three specific modes, including the Junction View, 3D Perspective View and ClearSight Plan View to offer more dynamic picture of the surroundings. Besides these features, the 2021 F-Pace SVR also gets a more performance-focused Drive Selector, optional wireless device charger and improved console stowage.