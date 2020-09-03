Hyundai only recently launched the latest Tucson here in India but the company is gearing up to also unveil the 2021 edition of the SUV in the global market and recently revealed teaser images that point to a significant change in the exterior design language as well as a tech-loaded cabin.

From the teaser images, it is evident that 2021 Tucson would be several steps ahead of anything that has been seen so far. This is primarily highlighted by how the car appears on the outside. Dominating the front fascia is Hyundai's new signature headlamp architecture called 'Parametric Hidden Lights'. The jewel-like grille looks quite attractive while the signature DRL units seamlessly flown in from either side.

(Also read: Hyundai Kona EV N Line unveiled with sporty looks and style enhancements)

The 2021 Tucson is also bigger and wider than the preceding models, and is helped by a longer wheelbase. The company reportedly will however offer the longer wheelbase version only in select markets.

The side profile also gets angular body panels and Hyundai designers have gone the extra mile to make the SUV look more athletic than ever before. Chrome moldings on the roof line further seek to grab attention while a long red LED line running between the tail lights also add to the visual character of the vehicle.

The rear profile of Hyundai Tucson 2021 looks quite futuristic in this teaser image.

On the inside, Hyundai has sought to pack the 2021 Tucson with as many tech highlights as comfort features. In comes a generously rich 10.25-inch touchscreen and the center fascia is vertically oriented with surface materials in complementary neutral tones. The Korean car maker says the emphasis has remained on a bid to ensure 'space, technology and information intersect harmoniously.'

The cabin of Tucson 2021 seeks to up the tech and comfort quotient in the SUV.

Hyundai will showcase 2021 Tucson on September 15.