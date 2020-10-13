2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed, gets significant design updates and features

Hyundai has showcased the 2021 Santa Fe in the international market with a slew of very significant updates to the exterior design elements while also promising a number of feature options on the inside. Much like the upcoming Tucson, Santa Fe seeks to break free from its preceding model in terms of its styling in a possible bid to re-ignite interest in models that have been in the market for some time now.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe benefits from all-new front and rear lighting signatures, an updated design motiff, a new front and rear bumper fascia, grille, front and rear skid plates, and a new 20-inch alloy wheel design . The three-dimensional grille and a striking T-shaped LED illumination are likely to grab maximum eyeballs and seek to highlight the shift from the previous model of the SUV.

The new silhouette sports a horizontal cabin profile, scalloped lower door panels and a long, highly-defined hood, with character lines extending from front to rear.

Santa Fe 2021 seeks to create its own new and unique visual identity.

On the inside, the upcoming Santa Fe gets a new floating center console design. There is a lot of Nappa leather used to give the cabin a premium appeal while there also is soft-touch padding all around on the inside. A 10.25-inch touchscreen display will help out with AV duties while the company promises an even more spacious cabin which is partly thanks to how the interiors have been laid out.

Some of the other feature highlights on the inside include heated and ventilated seats, a 630-watt, 12-speaker, Harman-Kardon premium audio system with an 11-channel amplifier, dual front and rear USB outlets and a sound mode that would allow passengers to listen to their own music without disturbing others in the car.

The premium quotient inside the upcoming Santa Fe has been increased, as per Hyundai.

2021 Santa Fe gets an all-new top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim which will boast of exclusive features. This will make use of quilted Nappa leather, full-color heads-up display, premium-finish front grille, premium door and seat accent trim, eco-suede headliner, expanded ambient lighting themes and auto up/down rear windows. It will also come with a more powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged engine.

The other engine options to be made available are a Smartstream 2.5-liter direct-injected (DI) and multi-point injected (MPI) four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the former 2.4-liter engine.

Significantly, 2021 Santa Fe now offers a hybrid propulsion system for eco-focused buyers. This is a first for any Hyundai SUV.

In terms of safety highlights, the SUV will get Hyundai’s latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This will include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection, Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Blind Spot View Monitor, and more.



