British luxury carmaker Bentley has brought in the facelift version of its popular Bentayga SUV to India. The 2021 Bentley Bentayga SUV is the first car launched under Bentley's new Beyond100 business strategy.

The ex-showroom price of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift SUV in Delhi is ₹4.10 crore. The company has already started to accept booking for this SUV. The new Bentayga can be booked through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, the price may vary from time to time depending on exchange rates, since this car is directly imported from abroad.

The Bentayga remains the fastest luxury SUV in the world. The new Bentayga is built on the basis of the popularity of the first generation model, which has more than 20,000 cars hand-crafted.

The New Bentayga is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. This engine, which is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, has the capability of churning out 542 bhp of power and 770 Nm of torque. The top speed of the SUV is 290 kmph and it can hit from zero to 100 kmph in just 4,5 seconds.

Bentley has kept the design elements untouched in the latest version of the luxury SUV. The 2021 Bentayga SUV comes with a dark tinted diamond brushed aluminium finish for the first time.

The matrix grille is now bigger, more upright flanked by the new LED matrix headlamps. It includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. The windscreen of the SUV is heated. It also has wet-arm wipers, which are introduced for the first time, with 22 washer jets in each arm. At the rear, the new Bentayga gets a new full-width tailgate with new tail lights, and bigger tailpipes.

Inside the cabin, the seats have been given a facelift too with more legroom than was offered before. The major highlight inside the cabin is the 10.9-inch infotainment system that provides super high-resolution graphics and significantly better connectivity. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come as a standard feature in the car as well.



