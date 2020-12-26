Audi on Saturday announced that it will be launching the facelifted A4 luxury sedan on January 5th, 2021. The German carmaker has already initiated pre-bookings of the car at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. The new car is open for reservations across all Audi dealerships in the country as well as on its online platform.

Audi is also offering a four-year Comprehensive Service Package on pre-bookings of the 2021 A4 sedan. The car has already started rolling off the assembly lines from Audi's Aurangabad based facility.

"The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. "The high-performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven."

For 2021, Audi A4 has gone through a detailed visual makeover. It gets a sportier-looking front fascia, courtesy of redesigned headlight units and new aggressive bumper. The car now rolls on huge 19-inch alloys which will be found on the S variant, while the other variants will use either 17-inch or 18-inch wheels.

The new A4 will come updated with new technology and a plethora of comfort and convenience features. Under the hood, there will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine alongside a 12V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit and standard Audi's all-wheel-drive Quattro system. There will be no diesel engine option available on the new A4.

The rivals to the facelifted A4 include the Mercedes C-class, BMW 3 Series and the petrol-only Jaguar XE. In the later stage, it will also face competition from the third-gen Volvo S60. Expect the new Audi A4 to start in the region of ₹42 lakh (ex-showroom).