Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced the launch of 2020 Dzire sedan which now gets several design changes on the outside as well as in the cabin, along with advanced K-series Dual Jet engine as well as feature upgrades.

Dzire has been India's best-selling sedan for several years and has also been at the top of overall passenger vehicles' sales chart on a number of occasions - outpacing younger sibling Alto. Such has been the success story of the car that the Maruti Suzuki has sold more than two million units of the car since its first launch over 10 years ago.

In its 2020 avatar, Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a premium single aperture front grille and bold chrome accents in lower bumper which seek to give it a more dominant face. The car now stands on precision-cut dual-tone alloys.

The 2020 Dzire now has a bolder on-road presence.

The cabin of the new Dzire gets wood finish interiors offering natural gloss effect. Maruti states that the stylish and spacious interiors now come with champagne trim accents. The feature list has also been upped significantly with cruise control and auto foldable ORVMs with Key sync some of the key additions here. There is a new a new 10.67cm multi information coloured TFT display as well while the new 17.78cm Smartplay Studio touch infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services.

Under the hood is a K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT BS6 engine with first-in-segment idle start-stop function. Maruti Suzuki claims that this new engine comes with higher compression ratio, cooled EGR system and piston cooling jet which improves efficiency. There is a bump up in power output which now stands at 66kW@6000rpm.

On the safety front, the new Dzire gets electronic stability program and Hill-hold function in the AGS variants. The size of the brakes have been increased at the front as well as at the rear, improving the stop capabilities of the car. Built on Maruti Suzuki's HEARTECT platform, the car complies with frontal offset, side impact and pedestrian regulations.

The pricing structure for the Dzire starts at ₹5.89 lakh (ex showroom) for the Lxi variant and goes up to ₹8.80 lakh (ex showroom) for the Zxi+ AGS option.

Variant Price (INR, ex showroom) Variant Price (INR, ex showroom) Lxi 589,000 Vxi 679,000 Vxi (AGS) 731,500 Zxi 748,000 Zxi (AGS) 800,500 Zxi+ 828,000 Zxi+ (AGS) 880,500

The Dzire will continue to lock horns against the Aura from Hyundai, Amaze from Honda and VW's Ameo.