HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 127 Bhp Swift Sport Spotted In India. Hot Hatch Segment Has A New Contender?

127 bhp Swift Sport spotted in India. Hot hatch segment has a new contender?

The internationally offered Suzuki Swift Sport gets a 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine with 127 bhp. Apart from that, it also gets a tweaked chassis and stiffer suspension setup.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 05:54 PM
Swift Sport is a fantastic little hatchback on paper, however, its prospects of getting launched in India are next to none. (Instagram/ @carcrazy.india)
Swift Sport is a fantastic little hatchback on paper, however, its prospects of getting launched in India are next to none. (Instagram/ @carcrazy.india)
Swift Sport is a fantastic little hatchback on paper, however, its prospects of getting launched in India are next to none. (Instagram/ @carcrazy.india)
Swift Sport is a fantastic little hatchback on paper, however, its prospects of getting launched in India are next to none.

Maruti Swift is one of the most loved hatchbacks offered in the Indian market. Its quirky exterior looks, balanced performance and value for money proposition are some key elements that make it one of the most popular cars in the country. However, the company has yet not launched the peppier ‘Sport’ trim of the model in India that already retails in the international markets. 

Now the Swift Sport has been recently spotted at Mumbai airport, courtesy the Instagram handle of Car Crazy India. What remains unconfirmed at the moment is that this specific unit is a test unit or a private import. Although, the chances of it being the latter are high. Also, this isn't the first time a Swift Sport has been spotted in India, as sometime around in 2020 too, spy images of the same model surfaced on internet stirring up its India launch rumours. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share)

The internationally offered Swift Sports sources power from a 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine. This powertrain has been responsible for delivering 127bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the company claims that the car is capable of doing 0-100 run in around 9 seconds, along with a top speed of 210 kmph. 

Apart from a more power engine, the car features some notable chassis modifications as well as a stiffer suspension set up. In addition, it also gets improved brakes. 

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki discontinues single-airbag trims of Alto, S-Presso)

Needless to point out, this specific trim of the Swift is a fantastic little hatchback on paper, however, its prospects of getting launched in India are next to none. 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 05:54 PM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki Swift Swift Sport Suzuki Swift Sport 2022 Suzuki Swift Sport all-new Swift
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

KTM Chicago Disc 271 bike launched in India at ₹63,000
KTM Chicago Disc 271 bike launched in India at 63,000
Watch: Eight-year-old boy from Pakistan drives Toyota Fortuner alone
Watch: Eight-year-old boy from Pakistan drives Toyota Fortuner alone
How to check a used motorcycle or scooter before buying
How to check a used motorcycle or scooter before buying
127 bhp Swift Sport spotted in India. Hot hatch segment has a new contender?
127 bhp Swift Sport spotted in India. Hot hatch segment has a new contender?
Honda aims to sell 8,00,000 EVs in North America by 2030: Report
Honda aims to sell 8,00,000 EVs in North America by 2030: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city