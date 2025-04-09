SportageUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kia Sportage Front Left Side
KIA Sportage

Exp. Launch in Dec 2026

5.0
2 Opinions
₹25 Lakhs*Expected price
Sportage Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Sportage: 1999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.73 kmpl

Sportage: 11.05 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 183.25 bhp

Sportage: 181.0 bhp

Kia Sportage Latest Update

Kia Sportage:

Kia Sportage Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Mileage11.05 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Speedingo India
Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9555125125
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
Jayanti Kia
Mohan Cooperative Area, B1/A9, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7290027386
Lohia Kia
RR 4, Main Rohtak Road, Peera Garhi, Mianwali Nagar, Peera Garhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110087
+91 - 8929294444
Popular Kia Cars

Kia Sportage User Opinions & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Opinions
Its a perfect highway cruiser car
Its look is absolutely awesome?cool, dynamic, and fantastic! The design is stylish and modern, while the interior is incredibly comfortable, making every ride enjoyableBy: Rohan (Apr 9, 2025)
perfect highway cruiser with outstanding looks
Loved the outlet , design, initial features, very good millege, available in different vibrant colours and very new attractive design and worth of money.By: riya (Apr 14, 2024)
