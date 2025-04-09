Kia Sportage:

The Kia Sportage is one of the best-selling SUVs from the South Korean carmaker's global portfolio and is expected to arrive on Indian shores in 2026. Manufactured since 1993, the Sportage is now in its fifth generation. While the first-gen model was based on a body-on-frame chassis, the SUV is now made on the firm's latest N3 architecture.

The Kia Sportage is available with turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It features multi-terrain AWD and is equipped with a Terrain Mode that adjusts settings according to the varying conditions. Certain variants feature electric control suspension (ECS) that allows for real-time continuous damping control. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants feature an E-Handling system.

The Kia Sportage is expected to launch in India by December 2026. The US-spec version of the SUV is priced starting from $27,390 (approximately ₹23.42 lakh). It is expected to arrive on our shores with a price tag starting from ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).