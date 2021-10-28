Kia Sportage debuts as a bigger, tech-loaded, off-road SUV

Kia has taken the covers off the new generation Sportage SUV, one of its best-sellers around the world, for the US markets. Kia Sportage in its new iteration has become more off-roader than ever with a trail-ready version, has grown in size with bolder design elements and loaded with more features and technology.

Kia will offer the new Sportage in two trims which include the X-Line and X-Pro, the latter aimed more towards adventurists and packed with off-road ready features including all-terrain tires, among other elements.

Kia says that an all-electric Sportage SUV could also hit the markets soon. Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia America, Kia North America, said, “While Kia moves purposefully toward electrification, we are further strengthening the Sportage lineup by adding a variety of options suited for all different kinds of customers."

In terms of design, it is significantly larger than its predecessor by 18 cm in length and a wheelbase which is 7 cm longer. The interior is also completely redesigned with a dual screen dash.

The look is now more rugged and off-road oriented, courtesy of different fender pattern, satin chrome and high-gloss black trim, and raised roof rails. Also, boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, muscular arches, pronounced shoulder line and LED taillights.

All variants of the new Sportage will get all-wheel drive as standard that adds nearly an inch of ground clearance. The X-Line version has 19-inch alloy wheels with normal tires, but the X-Pro models receive 17-inch wheels with off-road tires. The X-Pro also features LED fog lights, heated windscreen, and variable drive modes. The X-Pro Prestige adds ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, and LED projector headlights.

Kia has not shared full details on the new Sportage SUV yet. However, it has confirmed that the base engine of the Sportage will come with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine instead of the turbocharged one. It's slightly larger than the 2.4-litre engine used in the existing models of Sportage. The new engine is capable of producing 187 hp of maximum power. Kia has also confirmed that a hybrid version of the Sportage will come soon.

There is change in the transmission department too. Kia Sportage will now come with a new eight-speed automatic unit instead of the previous six-speed automatic gearbox.