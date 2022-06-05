HT Auto
Kia's global sales dip 4.9% in May, Sportage SUV remains on top 

Kia Sportage and Seltos SUV continue to lead the momentum as about 33,407 and 17,950 units were sold respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2022, 05:25 PM
Kia announced its global sales figures for the month of May recently. Kia said it sold 2,34,554 units which is a 4.9 per cent decrease compared to the preceding year. In the SUV lineup, Kia informed that Kia Sportage became the highest-selling model around the world. The model also recorded the highest sales number in April. Kia also shared of the markets outside of Korea, Asia-pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa, and the South and Central America regions reflected strong sales results.

Outside Korea, Kia sold 1,88,891 units which also registered a fall of 5 per cent year-on-year. Kia Sportage and Seltos SUV continue to lead the automaker's momentum as about 33,407 and 17,950 units were sold respectively. Kia said despite the current supply challenges, the company will be flexible and adjust its production in line with inventory status so as to minimise production disruption.

(Also read | After EV6, Kia to launch ‘India-centric EV’ by 2025 )

For India, Kia recently launched EV6 at a price of 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric vehicle from Kia has been launched in two trims that is GT RWD and AWD. The price of the Kia EV6 top variant is 64.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia EV6 is based on Kia's Electric-Global Modular Platform. Kia informed that all the units of EV6 have already been booked. The automaker received about 355 bookings for Kia EV6. The deliveries will begin in September this year.

(Also read | Kia EV6 sold out for 2022 as bookings in India exceed 350 )

Both the trims of Kia EV6 come with a 77.4kWh battery pack at the core. The electric vehicle promises to give a range of over 500 km. Kia has stated that it will set up 150 kW DC power fast chargers at 15 dealerships through which users can charge the Kia EV6 from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2022, 05:25 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Sportage Kia Seltos Kia EV6 Kia Auto sales Car sales Electric vehicles EV EVs
